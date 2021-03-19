Menu
Kenneth R. Pyatt
Pyatt, Kenneth R.

71, passed away Sat., March 13, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life Glenda Pyatt (nee Whitmire) and preceded in death by his late wife Nancy Pyatt.

Beloved father of Kenneth (Corrina) Pyatt, Teresa (Clint) Joellenbeck and Ray (Renee) Pyatt; dearest brother of Karen Greco, Steven (Linda) Pyatt, Joyce and Larry Pyatt, Linda (Gary Muetzelfeld) Pyatt; dearest brother- in-law of Carol (Mike) Helfrich and Frank Whitmire; beloved grandfather of Brenden Ludwig and Kaitlyn Joellenbeck; dearest son to Jean Pyatt. He was preceded in death by his father Louis Pyatt, brother Gary Pyatt and brother-in-Law Lenny Greco, mother-in-law Ruth Smith and father-in-Law Glenn Whitmire. He was an uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, nephew, cousin and he will truly be missed by a host of friends whom he loved to entertain with his great humor on Facebook. He was a Nurse for 25+ years at St. Anthony's Hosp., now known as Mercy South.

Funeral Services at Newcomer Funeral Home Mon., March 22, 2021 at 9 a.m., 837 Mid River Mall Rd. St. Peters, MO 63376. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Lemay, MO 63125 to follow service. Visitation on Sunday 2-7 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Mar
22
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Ken, Today was a hard day for me. It is the 1st Anniversary you left your Earthly Life for your Heavenly One. What I miss most is the laughter missing from the house. You made me laugh everyday. I know your Friends on Facebook are missing all you quirky ways your explain things to them, on what was going on in the world. I have made it through the first year. I just can't believe how fast it went by. I still sometimes run downstairs to tell you something. When something happens to me on my way home from doing things. I think wait till I tell Ken this. I was with you as you took your last breath holding your hand to the end. The hardest part was telling you weren't coming home. It was probably one of the hardest things I had to do in my life. Telling you your life on Earth was coming to an end. You took it like a Trooper just like you did your illness. We never told each other Good-bye. We had always talk about death to each other, due to both of us loosing our previous spouses unexpectedly. Finding they were deceased while we were at work. How they died a lone. We made a commitment not to do that to each other. I feel that is why we never told each other Good-bye. We knew how much Love we had for each other. With you being so sick we both knew the outcome could be death. You were able to write me a letter, telling me you didn't want me to mourn for you. You wanted me to get on with my life when I felt it was time. I gave alone time to all your family members so they could tell you Good-bye. As I write this with tears flowing down my cheeks. Know I am doing okay. I know you along with Rick are watching over me. Bring the right people in my life to be there for me. Rest in Peace my Loving & Caring Husband. Know I will be okay. Thanks for the 14 1/2 years of Love and Laughter. Making me feel More Loved than I thought I deserved.
Glenda Pyatt
Family
March 13, 2022
Today was my first birthday without you. I read all the past memories you wrote about them on FB. You always made my birthdays so special, since you knew how much that day meant to me. So today I didn't get my usually chocolate covered strawberries or my T Bone Steak an Lobster. What I did get was an abundance of love and birthday comments from all of our friends. They really tried to make my birthday special, because they always knew you did. As this day comes to an end. Know you were truly in my thoughts today, plus I felt your presence around me. I miss you every day but I know you are in a better place. Not suffering any longer. All my love, Glenda
Glenda Pyatt
Family
August 26, 2021
HAPPY 14TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY KEN, Even though we won't be celebrating it together. Know you will be in my thoughts today. The past 2 anniversaries you spent them in the hospital. I guess that was God's way to prepare me for this year. There is not a day that goes by without your name, coming up in conversations. You are truly missed daily. I feel your presence around me when I need a little pick me up. I will always be grateful and thankful for you coming into my life, when I need love the most. So on this day of our 14th Wedding Anniversary know you will be spoke about a lot today. All my love Glenda
Glenda Pyatt
June 2, 2021
It has been 5 weeks now since he has passed away. Life has been so different without him. I have so many sad days as I go through all his things, to make sure they get into the right hands. He was an amazing Husband who love me dearly. The past two years watching him go through all the treatments to be Cancer free, still to pass away 2 weeks later after being told Cancer had left his body. Still his last weeks of life was really hard watching him be so breathless to just walk from the couch to the recliner. He really tried to get better but his body just could not take it anymore. I will miss him so much. I know now he is pain free catching up with his Dad, plus his brother Gary in Heaven. He will be missed for his humor through all who knew him. I will truly miss all the love he showed to me the past 14 1/2 years daily. I know now he is my guardian angel. I will take care of your beloved Chickens Ken. Know you will always be to me. The Most Wonderful and Amazing Man who showed me every day what Love truly was. How to live life to the fullness, because we will never know when it will be our time to leave this earth. All my love to you forever your wife Glenda
Glenda Pyatt
April 19, 2021
Ken and I worked evenings together on 5C at St. Anthony's Medical Center. I always admired Ken and the compassionate care that he provided to his patients. He was kind, caring and a good listener. He was always willing to help and always knew the answer if I was unsure of something, or just wanted a second opinion. We knew we could count on each other if one of us had a stressful situation going on, and when I first started as a new nurse, he made me feel so comfortable in my new role. I always enjoyed listening to his jokes and more recently reading his chicken stories. I am so thankful that I was able to get to know Ken and work with such a great person!
Susan Schraut, RN
March 23, 2021
How lucky we are to have met Ken. We treasure having gotten to know him and Glenda through the Mehlville High School Reunion gatherings. He was fun to be around with his great sense of humor. He will be remembered in many positive ways and he will be deeply missed by many. May he Rest In Peace.
Mat and Maureen Rush
March 21, 2021
Ken was a great Nurse and friend . Worked with him at St. A. many years ago. worked with Nancy too. Miss them both.God bless your family.
Mary Brown
March 20, 2021
Our condolences to Ken's family. He, his wife Nancy, my daughter Susan, and I all worked together as nurses on the fifth floor at St. Anthony's Medical Center. He was a kind, compassionate and dependable nurse, treated everyone equally, and was always available to assist his coworkers. He was a good guy with a great sense of humor. Fond memories from years past!
Jeanine Ashwell, RN
March 20, 2021
Glenda, I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Jill C
March 19, 2021
