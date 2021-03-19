Pyatt, Kenneth R.
71, passed away Sat., March 13, 2021. He is survived by the love of his life Glenda Pyatt (nee Whitmire) and preceded in death by his late wife Nancy Pyatt.
Beloved father of Kenneth (Corrina) Pyatt, Teresa (Clint) Joellenbeck and Ray (Renee) Pyatt; dearest brother of Karen Greco, Steven (Linda) Pyatt, Joyce and Larry Pyatt, Linda (Gary Muetzelfeld) Pyatt; dearest brother- in-law of Carol (Mike) Helfrich and Frank Whitmire; beloved grandfather of Brenden Ludwig and Kaitlyn Joellenbeck; dearest son to Jean Pyatt. He was preceded in death by his father Louis Pyatt, brother Gary Pyatt and brother-in-Law Lenny Greco, mother-in-law Ruth Smith and father-in-Law Glenn Whitmire. He was an uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, nephew, cousin and he will truly be missed by a host of friends whom he loved to entertain with his great humor on Facebook. He was a Nurse for 25+ years at St. Anthony's Hosp., now known as Mercy South.
Funeral Services at Newcomer Funeral Home Mon., March 22, 2021 at 9 a.m., 837 Mid River Mall Rd. St. Peters, MO 63376. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in Lemay, MO 63125 to follow service. Visitation on Sunday 2-7 p.m.