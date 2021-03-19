Ken, Today was a hard day for me. It is the 1st Anniversary you left your Earthly Life for your Heavenly One. What I miss most is the laughter missing from the house. You made me laugh everyday. I know your Friends on Facebook are missing all you quirky ways your explain things to them, on what was going on in the world. I have made it through the first year. I just can't believe how fast it went by. I still sometimes run downstairs to tell you something. When something happens to me on my way home from doing things. I think wait till I tell Ken this. I was with you as you took your last breath holding your hand to the end. The hardest part was telling you weren't coming home. It was probably one of the hardest things I had to do in my life. Telling you your life on Earth was coming to an end. You took it like a Trooper just like you did your illness. We never told each other Good-bye. We had always talk about death to each other, due to both of us loosing our previous spouses unexpectedly. Finding they were deceased while we were at work. How they died a lone. We made a commitment not to do that to each other. I feel that is why we never told each other Good-bye. We knew how much Love we had for each other. With you being so sick we both knew the outcome could be death. You were able to write me a letter, telling me you didn't want me to mourn for you. You wanted me to get on with my life when I felt it was time. I gave alone time to all your family members so they could tell you Good-bye. As I write this with tears flowing down my cheeks. Know I am doing okay. I know you along with Rick are watching over me. Bring the right people in my life to be there for me. Rest in Peace my Loving & Caring Husband. Know I will be okay. Thanks for the 14 1/2 years of Love and Laughter. Making me feel More Loved than I thought I deserved.

Glenda Pyatt Family March 13, 2022