Moellering. Kenneth R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Moellering (nee Shipley); dear father of Rob, Ellen and Susan; loving grandfather of Brandon, Zachary, Alicia, Jessica, Anna and Nicholas; brother of Norman and the late Alan; dear friend of JoAnn Rotter.

Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Parkinson's Disease or Alzheimer's charity of your choice. www.boppchapel.com