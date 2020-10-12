Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth R. Moellering

Moellering. Kenneth R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Moellering (nee Shipley); dear father of Rob, Ellen and Susan; loving grandfather of Brandon, Zachary, Alicia, Jessica, Anna and Nicholas; brother of Norman and the late Alan; dear friend of JoAnn Rotter.

Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Parkinson's Disease or Alzheimer's charity of your choice. www.boppchapel.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.