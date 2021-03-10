Sudholt, Kenneth John

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Sudholt (nee Heins); dearest father of Mary Ellen (Steve) Hoffman, Connie (Jerry) Patterson, Janet (Charlie) Ruth and Paula (Jeff) Limbaugh; loving grandfather of Andy (Megan) Hoffman, Stephanie (Nick) Morrow, Brian (Tessa), Brett (Lisa) and Kyle (Kali) Patterson; Matthew (Vanessa) and Lauren Ruth, Paige and John Limbaugh; great-grandfather of Maggie and Christopher Hoffman, Bryce, Ellie, London, Scarlett, Laney and Layla Patterson and Grace and Robert Ruth; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church Saturday, March 13, 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque or Covenant Radio Network appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH County Service.