Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kenneth John Sudholt
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sudholt, Kenneth John

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church March 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann Sudholt (nee Heins); dearest father of Mary Ellen (Steve) Hoffman, Connie (Jerry) Patterson, Janet (Charlie) Ruth and Paula (Jeff) Limbaugh; loving grandfather of Andy (Megan) Hoffman, Stephanie (Nick) Morrow, Brian (Tessa), Brett (Lisa) and Kyle (Kali) Patterson; Matthew (Vanessa) and Lauren Ruth, Paige and John Limbaugh; great-grandfather of Maggie and Christopher Hoffman, Bryce, Ellie, London, Scarlett, Laney and Layla Patterson and Grace and Robert Ruth; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church Saturday, March 13, 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Margaret Mary Alacoque or Covenant Radio Network appreciated. A KUTIS SOUTH County Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial Mass
12:30p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ken was our Welcome Wagon at Friendship Village. He gave my mom the "nickel tour" ending by sharing a pew for mass. He advised us not to miss the make your own Sundae after dinner. He always greeted us with a smile, he was such a gentleman. We are so glad our paths crossed.
Mary Howell
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results