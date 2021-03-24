Menu
Kenneth Wilson Webber
Cozean Memorial Chapel
217 W Columbia St
Farmington, MO

Webber, Kenneth Wilson

of Farmington, formerly of St. Louis, passed away on March 19, 2021, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Anna (Vincent) Webber, his children, Melissa Ann Webber and Jeffrey Vincent (Kathy) Webber, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Kenneth served his country as a veteran of the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. He was a retired middle school educator and librarian from Kirkwood School District where he taught over 30 years.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
425 North Street, Farmington, MO
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
Memorial United Methodist Church
425 North Street, Farmington, MO
Cozean Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy on the passing of Ken. We feel good knowing he was a faithful servant of God. Much love to the family.
Jan and Phil Carlock
March 25, 2021
