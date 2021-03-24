Webber, Kenneth Wilson

of Farmington, formerly of St. Louis, passed away on March 19, 2021, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Anna (Vincent) Webber, his children, Melissa Ann Webber and Jeffrey Vincent (Kathy) Webber, 10 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Kenneth served his country as a veteran of the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. He was a retired middle school educator and librarian from Kirkwood School District where he taught over 30 years.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, March 26 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Memorial United Methodist Church, 425 North Street, Farmington. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com