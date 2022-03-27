Reynolds, Kent Kirby

October 5, 1959 - March 12, 2022

Kent was born in Binghamton, New York and was raised in the village of Kinderhook in the Hudson Valley. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Eloise (nee Lipscomb), their daughter Kirby Cella

Reynolds, and their son George Bingham Reynolds, both of New York, NY; his father, Mark Reynolds of Kinderhook, NY; his brother Christopher (Mary) Reynolds of Kinderhook, NY; his sister Courtney (Tony) Herrick of Rensselaer, NY; a niece, Madeleine Reynolds and nephews Holden Reynolds, Alexander and Peter Herrick. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Tonya Leon Reynolds.

After graduating from Ichabod Crane High School, Kent studied for a year as a Rotary International Exchange student in Kelmscott, (Perth) Western Australia. He graduated summa cum laude from The University of Richmond, Virginia, class of 1982, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his J.D. from The University of Virginia School of Law, class of 1985, and was a member of the Virginia Journal of International Law editorial board. He began a varied career in the investment industry as a securities attorney on Wall Street. With his young family, he moved to St. Louis and left the law for an opportunity in investment banking. Eventually, Kent found his way to serving families in the world of private banking and investment management. He considered his career a great adventure.

Kent enjoyed the arts, music, movies, reading and travel. He was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, New York Giants Football and Tottenham Hotspur Soccer.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Kent's life will be held at 10:30 in the morning on Saturday, April 2 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 110 North Warson Road, St. Louis.

If friends are so inclined, in lieu of flowers, contributions to Missouri Veterans Endeavor, 8410 Engler Park Ct., St. Louis, MO 63114, or to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Rd, St. Louis, 63132 or to The Kinderhook Memorial Library, 18 Hudson Street, Kinderhook, NY 12106, would be deeply appreciated.

