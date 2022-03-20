Menu
Kevin James Duffy
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Shack
Duffy, Kevin James

Died suddenly of natural causes on March 14, 2022. He was the son of the late Francis G. and Eithne B. Duffy. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Duffy Sitter. He is survived by brothers Gerard (the late Kathleen), Brian (Katharine) and Paul and sister Eileen Duffy Chapman (Dan). He was the dear uncle of six and great-uncle of four.

Services: Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kevin's life at The Shack (13645 Big Bend Rd.) from 4-8 p.m. on April 2, 2022. A remembrance from the family will be shared starting at 5 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.safebarnetwork.org. See boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
Rest in peace, Kevin.
Brooks Li
March 23, 2022
Kevin,how I wish this was another joke you made ...how you can leave us without any notice.... how we accept this fact or it was just a dream!
Genie
Work
March 17, 2022
