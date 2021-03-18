Please be advised

of the death of

Bro. Kevin "Pops" Horton

Honorary Member - 3/14/2021

Memorial Visitation Thursday, March 18, 2021, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Peters, MO 63376

We are sad to report that Honorary Member Kevin "Pops" Horton, #1334269, passed away on March 14, 2021. Horton was a proud member of Iron Workers Local 396 since first joining in 1984.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Iron Workers Local # 396

Robert A. Hunt, Business Manager Michael T. Heibeck, President