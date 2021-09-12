Menu
Kevin Lee Moore

Moore, Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Moore, beloved father of Jennifer (Paul), Kevin and Chris (Natasha) Moore, Stephanie Nastick. Dear husband to Karin Moore (Mahne). Brother to twin Keith Moore (Barb) and sister Karen (Jim) Certa. Son of Fred and Shirley Moore. Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. Left this world too soon and will be greatly missed. WGHS class of 75. Those whom wish to honor Kevin can make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation or St. Paul's Episcopal Church (6518 Michigan, St Louis).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
I miss you so much my beloved husband, my soulmate. Now you are a soldier for God. I love you forever.
Karin
September 12, 2021
