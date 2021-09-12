Moore, Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Moore, beloved father of Jennifer (Paul), Kevin and Chris (Natasha) Moore, Stephanie Nastick. Dear husband to Karin Moore (Mahne). Brother to twin Keith Moore (Barb) and sister Karen (Jim) Certa. Son of Fred and Shirley Moore. Grandfather, Uncle and friend to many. Left this world too soon and will be greatly missed. WGHS class of 75. Those whom wish to honor Kevin can make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation or St. Paul's Episcopal Church (6518 Michigan, St Louis).