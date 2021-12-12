Parrish, Kevin Gerard

The Man...the Coach, Teacher, Mentor, friend...the LEGEND...Kevin Gerard Parrish ("Q"/"Bish") crossed Home Plate on 12/07/2021.

He never forgot a face and in some way was connected by six degrees to everyone in the St. Louis community and beyond (or so he thought!!).

He did it all - Eagle Scout, Horack Dairy, delivery service owner, DYS Counselor, Missouri Mentoring Partnership, Normandy Elementary and Middle School teacher, TJ's Pizza salesman, Coach of numerous baseball organizations, board of directors of Loaves and Fishes, and courageous fighter of a devastating upper neuron disease - ALS/PSP (Lou Gehrig's disease - how ironic!)

Beloved and loving husband of Brenda Ray-Parrish, respected step-father and friend of Michelle Ray McKinney and David Ray. Best loved Grandpa to Molly Kate and Jameson McKinney. Dearest brother of Peggy Skredenske (Scott) and the late Jim Parrish and Mark Parrish.

Services: Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home St. Peters, on Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday morning, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon service time. Funeral home address is: 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO, 63376.

Services will terminate at the funeral home.

In honor of Kevin's memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider a lasting donation in his memory to the ALS Association/ St. Louis Regional Chapter or Loaves and Fishes. Also consider the Paralyzed Veterans of America that assisted us at the beginning of our journey along with the VA who worked relentlessly throughout Kevin's illness.

Because ALS is considered a Service-related disability, please thank a Veteran for their service and sacrifice and think of Kevin.