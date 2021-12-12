Menu
Kevin Gerard Parrish
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Saint Peters, MO

Parrish, Kevin Gerard

The Man...the Coach, Teacher, Mentor, friend...the LEGEND...Kevin Gerard Parrish ("Q"/"Bish") crossed Home Plate on 12/07/2021.

He never forgot a face and in some way was connected by six degrees to everyone in the St. Louis community and beyond (or so he thought!!).

He did it all - Eagle Scout, Horack Dairy, delivery service owner, DYS Counselor, Missouri Mentoring Partnership, Normandy Elementary and Middle School teacher, TJ's Pizza salesman, Coach of numerous baseball organizations, board of directors of Loaves and Fishes, and courageous fighter of a devastating upper neuron disease - ALS/PSP (Lou Gehrig's disease - how ironic!)

Beloved and loving husband of Brenda Ray-Parrish, respected step-father and friend of Michelle Ray McKinney and David Ray. Best loved Grandpa to Molly Kate and Jameson McKinney. Dearest brother of Peggy Skredenske (Scott) and the late Jim Parrish and Mark Parrish.

Services: Visitation at Newcomer Funeral Home St. Peters, on Tuesday evening, December 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday morning, December 15, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon service time. Funeral home address is: 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO, 63376.

Services will terminate at the funeral home.

In honor of Kevin's memory and in lieu of flowers, please consider a lasting donation in his memory to the ALS Association/ St. Louis Regional Chapter or Loaves and Fishes. Also consider the Paralyzed Veterans of America that assisted us at the beginning of our journey along with the VA who worked relentlessly throughout Kevin's illness.

Because ALS is considered a Service-related disability, please thank a Veteran for their service and sacrifice and think of Kevin.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Dec
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Saint Peters, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - St. Peters
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kevin was one of the good guys. Loyal friend, wonderful coach and mentor, and family man. He loved helping people, and will be missed by many.
steve
December 16, 2021
From your VA ALS team...It was a pleasure to be able to provide a small amount help to support Kevin and his family. The high fives are endless for our Veteran.
Ann Pierzynski
December 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Kevin was a great guy, and a long-time friend, from all the way back to the days of Angelo's Pizzeria on Jennings Road. Brenda, I know how much he loved you and his family. I know this is a terrible loss for all of you. Kevin, Rest In Peace my friend. Until we meet again!
Peggy Doherty
December 13, 2021
