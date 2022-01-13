Menu
Kimberly Beth Ellis
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ellis, Kimberly Beth

52, Passed away on January 8. 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her much loved daughter Katelyn Skoba; parents Allan and Barbara Ellis; brother Andrew "Drew" Ellis; nephews Andrew "Max" Ellis and Michael DeGuire; sister-in-law Ann Piper, her nieces Taylor and Gabrielle; devoted fiance Michael Danisishevsky, as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Kimberly graduated from UMSL with a BA degree and worked at Duncan Financial. Her family and friends will greatly miss her vibrant, loving personality.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15 at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Al and Barb, you have our deepest sympathies. Craig and Barb Ackerman
Craig Ackerman
Other
January 15, 2022
Barb and Al. You are in my thoughts and prayers.Jane
Jane Hardeman
Family
January 14, 2022
The Andrew R. Ellis Family
January 13, 2022
