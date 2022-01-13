Ellis, Kimberly Beth

52, Passed away on January 8. 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by her much loved daughter Katelyn Skoba; parents Allan and Barbara Ellis; brother Andrew "Drew" Ellis; nephews Andrew "Max" Ellis and Michael DeGuire; sister-in-law Ann Piper, her nieces Taylor and Gabrielle; devoted fiance Michael Danisishevsky, as well as loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Kimberly graduated from UMSL with a BA degree and worked at Duncan Financial. Her family and friends will greatly miss her vibrant, loving personality.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15 at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.