Stefanoni, Kimberly Buckland

formerly of St. Louis, passed away on December 5, 2021 in Maple Grove, MN at the age of 49. She is survived by her husband Dave, son John, daughter Regan, her father Bruce and brother Keith Buckland (Elke) of St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to the Japanese Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Arrangements for services in St. Louis In 2022 are pending.

