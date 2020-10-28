Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
, Ellisville, Missouri
Oct
31
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church
, Ellisville, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
9 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I’m so sorry to the entire family & the pain in your hearts. God Bless Everyone. I have loving memories of you Aunt Kathleen from the good old days. ❤
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nanci Daesch
Friend
October 27, 2020
May you rest in peace sweetie he will be missed❤❤❤❤
Aggie and Kevin Doe
Friend
October 27, 2020
Krista, my little sister, you will be missed and you are in a better place, our family and I will miss you very much.
jeffrey marchlewski
Brother
October 27, 2020
My heart breaks to hear of Krista's passing. Krista your beautiful smile will be greatly missed. Prayers to your family and friends
Robyn Haskell
Coworker
October 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
David and Paula Friedman
October 27, 2020
Christa, you brought such kindness and positivity with all us who worked together. May you rest in His glory. Many prayers for strength and love to her friends and family during this sad time of loss.
Vanessa Baughman
Coworker
October 27, 2020
My heart breaks to hear of Krista's passing. Praying for your family's strength, peace and wonderful memories during this very difficult time!
Erica Mulligan
Coworker
October 27, 2020
I’m so very sorry to hear of Krista’s passing. My heart goes out to her entire family. Keeping everyone in my prayers.