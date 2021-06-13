Caslin, Kyle

37, found peace on Thursday, June 10th, 2021. Cherished son of Russell and Mary Caslin; beloved brother of Laura Caslin (Jesse Moreno) and Sarah (Vyas) Suresh; dear uncle to Nilan, Alex and Elliot; beloved nephew, cousin and friend.

Kyle was funny, independent and kind. He loved playing soccer and watching Cardinals baseball; was an avid poker player and enjoyed hiking. He was a very proud uncle.

Services: Kyle's life will be celebrated at a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to NAMI. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel, www.boppchapel.com