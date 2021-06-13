Menu
Kyle Caslin
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Caslin, Kyle

37, found peace on Thursday, June 10th, 2021. Cherished son of Russell and Mary Caslin; beloved brother of Laura Caslin (Jesse Moreno) and Sarah (Vyas) Suresh; dear uncle to Nilan, Alex and Elliot; beloved nephew, cousin and friend.

Kyle was funny, independent and kind. He loved playing soccer and watching Cardinals baseball; was an avid poker player and enjoyed hiking. He was a very proud uncle.

Services: Kyle's life will be celebrated at a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to NAMI. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel, www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
