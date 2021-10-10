Niehaus, Kyle

29, of Imperial, MO, passed away on September 29, 2021. Born in St. Louis, MO on December 29, 1991, Kyle was extremely passionate about the movie and film industry. In addition to directing three short films, he wrote, directed, edited and produced several projects. Kyle was charismatic, creative and genuinely cared for the people in his life. When discussions with Kyle were not focused on his next idea for a movie, he was always finding a way to make everyone laugh. He enjoyed time with his family and pets, his friends, and loved watching and making movies.

Kyle was preceded in death by his mother Lisa (Flaton) Niehaus. Kyle is survived by his father; George G. Niehaus, brother; Jacob Niehaus, sister in-law; Sierra (Vickers) Niehaus, aunt; Diane (Flaton) Trolinger, aunt; Sandra (Niehaus) Bushey, grandparents; George H. and Shelley (Chambers) Niehaus, Jean (Webb) Gonzalez and cousin; Jessica Trolinger.

Kyle will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services: Public Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22nd, from 4-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Services to follow on Saturday, October 23rd, at 1 p.m. in the Kutis Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests that masks be worn at all times while indoors at Kutis Funeral Home.