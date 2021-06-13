Menu
LaDonna Ware
Ware, LaDonna

(nee Ploudre), 79, June 9, 2021. Vis. at St. Alban Roe Catholic, Wildwood, Monday (6/14), 10 am until time of Mass at 11 am. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. See Schrader.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Alban Roe Catholic
Wildwood, MO
Jun
14
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Alban Roe Catholic
MO
Our sincerest condolences to LaDonna's family. We met La Donna several years ago after helping her daughter Vickie move. That has brought on almost a decade of friendship. My husband and I helped La Donna move a few different times over the course of the last 10 years but didn't really get to know her until she moved to Sullivan where we had the privilege to sit and chat with her and find out what an amazing woman she is. From raising 5 children, the same as us, to loosing her husband pretty early in life. That didn't make her who she was though. She was a great teacher who loved her students and she enjoyed relaxing and working with her hands. Making jewelry and sewing to even dabling in a little scrapbooking. We knew anytime we would visit we would be pulled between one story or the other with La Donna and Vickie. We always enjoyed these times, especially my husband. He grew very fond of La Donna and we will miss our conversations with her. We take comfort in the fact that she has been reunited with her husband and is now in heaven looking down on us with Our Lord and Savior.
Kenny and Lesley Etheridge
Friend
June 20, 2021
