Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry F. Barriner
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Barriner, Larry F.

Asleep in Jesus Sunday, February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Josephine Barriner (nee Alvernia); dear father of George (Anna) Malecek, James Malecek, Larry (Brandy) Barriner, Mary Malecek, Daniel Barriner, Laressa Barriner and Michael (Susanne) Malecek; dear grandfather of Coby, Sophia, Kylie, Antonio, Preston and Gianni; dear brother of Lonnie Barriner, Barbara Alexander and the late Henry, David and John Barriner. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Barriner was past Master for Magnolia Lodge #626 and Rt. Worshipful Brother. A Masonic Service will be held Friday, 6:30 p.m. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Feb
26
Service
6:30p.m.
MO
Feb
27
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Feb
27
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear about your loss. Our prays are going out to you and your family.
Wanda and Dan Farmer
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results