Barriner, Larry F.

Asleep in Jesus Sunday, February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Josephine Barriner (nee Alvernia); dear father of George (Anna) Malecek, James Malecek, Larry (Brandy) Barriner, Mary Malecek, Daniel Barriner, Laressa Barriner and Michael (Susanne) Malecek; dear grandfather of Coby, Sophia, Kylie, Antonio, Preston and Gianni; dear brother of Lonnie Barriner, Barbara Alexander and the late Henry, David and John Barriner. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Matthias Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Mr. Barriner was past Master for Magnolia Lodge #626 and Rt. Worshipful Brother. A Masonic Service will be held Friday, 6:30 p.m. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.