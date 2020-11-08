Scott, Larry Cleamon

passed peacefully of natural causes in his home in Wildwood, MO last week on Friday, October 30, 2020. He is survived by his sister Katie Scott Luck (Ira Luck) and his niece Genea Luck (great-niece Iria Luck) and nephew Ira Jerard Luck, III (Amber Luck and children Joel and Laila Luck).

Services: Funeral and Homegoing Services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Robinson Funeral Home, Littleton, NC- [email protected] Visitation to be held at 215 US Hwy 158, Littleton, NC on Wednesday, November 11th from 7-9 p.m. Again, Funeral to be held on Thursday, November 12th at 11 a.m. by invitation only due to COVID-19; confirmations need to be sent to [email protected]