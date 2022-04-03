DuFaux, Laura Jean 'Gram'

(nee Rasp) Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald Alphonse 'Paup' DuFaux, master carpenter, for over 64 years; loving mother of Donald Stephen (Nancy) DuFaux, Larry DuFaux, Robert (Pat) DuFaux, Dianne (Dan) Badock, David DuFaux and Douglas (Shalen) DuFaux; loving grandmother of Daniel Badock, Emily Badock, Dominic DuFaux, Liam DuFaux, Tavin DuFaux and Christy (Rob) Dobbelare; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Laura loved tending to her home and family, and keeping her garden exploding with bright colorful flowers.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 5, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.