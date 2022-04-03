Menu
Laura Jean "Gram" DuFaux
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

DuFaux, Laura Jean 'Gram'

(nee Rasp) Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald Alphonse 'Paup' DuFaux, master carpenter, for over 64 years; loving mother of Donald Stephen (Nancy) DuFaux, Larry DuFaux, Robert (Pat) DuFaux, Dianne (Dan) Badock, David DuFaux and Douglas (Shalen) DuFaux; loving grandmother of Daniel Badock, Emily Badock, Dominic DuFaux, Liam DuFaux, Tavin DuFaux and Christy (Rob) Dobbelare; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Laura loved tending to her home and family, and keeping her garden exploding with bright colorful flowers.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 5, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service time at 12:30 p.m. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
