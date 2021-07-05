Geringer, Laura Ann

Laura was born on October 8, 1958 and peacefully passed away on June 30, 2021 at the age of 62, at her cabin home in Stoutsville, MO surrounded by loved ones. Laura was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all that knew her. Laura had a passion for life that included a love of the outdoors. However, Laura's most prized possession was her family. Nothing meant more to her than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Laura is survived by her husband, Dan Geringer, and many children and grandchildren, all of whom will miss and love her eternally.