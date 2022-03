Haynes, Laura Ellen

Laura Ellen (Greenwood) Haynes, 60, of Gray Summit, died September 10, 2021 in St. Louis, Missouri. Born January, 2, 1961 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of the late William Greenwood and Sandra Sanderson. She is survived by many loved ones.

Services: Visitation will be held at Michel Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, September 17, 2021. Funeral services will be at 11 am Saturday, September 18, 2021 at First Assembly of God Gray Summit.