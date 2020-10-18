Feldmeier, LaVern (Laufer)

1929 - 2020 Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of St. Louis, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Mehlville, MO. She was preceded in death by Richard Oscar Feldmeier (1928-2000), whom she was married to for 51 years, her parents and her son, Dale Quentin Feldmeier of St. Louis. She is survived by: her children Richard Feldmeier (Vickey Goelzhauser) of St. Louis, Duane (Linda) of Shakopee, MN and daughter-in-law Janet Feldmeier Rauckman. LaVern was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren: Julia Lagow (Michael), Cynthia (Greg Bricking), Ted (Shieva), Alex, Loraine (Dane Moody), Jenna Hurley (Justin) and Nick (Judy Pathammavong). LaVern was a loving great-grandmother to four great-grandchildren: Harper, Noah, Charlotte and Paxton. A special friend to many, especially Dennis (Jeanne) Simon, and their children Nikki, Dawn (Dennis) Sieve, Aimee (Rashad) Newton, and Matthew (Lisa).

Thank you to Sally and Dawn from hospice care for your help and caretaking.

Services: Friends are invited to celebrate at her interment at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis following the Mass.

Visitation will be held at: Michel Funeral Home, 5930 Southwest Ave., St. Louis on October 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church in south St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to mercyhealthfoundation.net.