Schlinkmann, LaVerne Annette

(nee Berg) died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital from COVID-related complications at age 99. She was born in St. Louis on June 14, 1921 to the late Harry C. and Anna Berg and lived in south St. Louis. She went to Meramec Elementary School and graduated from Cleveland High School. She worked as a secretary for the old National Screen Co. and then for decades for executives at Monsanto Co. She was a loyal and faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ on Giles Avenue since her childhood years, and for many years sang in the choir and played in the bell choir. Her life revolved around the church and her family – her late husband, Walter T. Schlinkmann; her late son, Gregory; her surviving son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Margie, among many others. She loved to play the piano and entertained residents and staff at Barnes Jewish Extended Care in Clayton, where she resided in recent years. She also loved to travel, with Saugatuck, Mich., her favorite destination for decades. She was a longtime member of the local Toastmistress Club and a volunteer Fox Theatre usher. She was known for her kindness, sweet nature, joy, courage and optimism no matter what life threw in her path. Among survivors are a son, Mark (Margie) Schlinkmann of University City; a brother, Allan Berg of south St. Louis County; a sister-in-law, Shirley Schlinkmann of Ajo, Ariz; five nephews, James (Lenore) Berg of Plano, Tex., Robert (Kathie) Berg of High Ridge, Jack Berg of Barnhart; Jerry (Lori) Berg of Aliso Viejo, Calif; Ronald (Nova) Berg of Columbia, Mo.; a niece, Judy (Scott) Beard of Westampton, N.J.; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews; and in-laws, the Gillerman-Bassman family. She also was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Harvey Berg; sisters-in-law, Shirley Berg and Roni Berg; brother-in-law, Paul Schlinkmann; and nephews, William Berg and James Schlinkmann.

Services: Due to COVID, a Zoom funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, followed by a private burial service at St. Paul Churchyard in South County. Memorials preferred to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 3510 Giles Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63116 or the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Funeral by John L. Ziegenhein & Sons on Gravois.