LaVerne Cradick
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Cradick, LaVerne

(nee Willmering) died in the peace of Christ on Friday, March 5, 2021, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" T. Cradick; dear mother of Kathleen (late Randy) Moe, Tom (Peggy) Cradick, Michael Cradick and Ellen (Michael) Oleshchuk; doting grandmother of Carolyn and Christopher (Beth) Moe, Ben and Patrick Cradick, Abigail (Tim) Hadsall, Andrew (Savannah) Oleshchuk and Jacob Oleshchuk; proud great-grandmother of Nora Hadsall; daughter of the late William and Louise Willmering (nee Heun); dear sister to Rita Hesser and the late Bernard Willmering, Francis Willmering, William Willmering, Marie Schneider, Joseph Willmering, Louise Lanser, Agnes Buseman, Dorothy Albers, George Willmering, Arthur Willmering, Loretta Busteed and Irene Abfall all of whom preceded her in death. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. LaVerne attended and was married from St. Francis de Sales parish and resided in Webster Groves where she attended Annunciation parish and raised her 4 children with her husband of 45 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday March 8. 10:30 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Rd., 63119, for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED - THANK YOU.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Catholic Church
12 W. Glendale Rd, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Tom and I just heard of your Mom´s death and are saying prayers for her and all of you. Tom said he remembers your Mom being so joyful ,kind and friendly when he saw her. I think that is a fitting compliment! What a lovely picture you posted of her, hair and jewelry--perfect! That´s how I remember her. We will be saying prayers tonight for her and all the family. Wishing you all His Peace
Tom and Jeannie Kohnen
March 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Kevin Cradick
March 7, 2021
