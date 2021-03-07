Cradick, LaVerne

(nee Willmering) died in the peace of Christ on Friday, March 5, 2021, at age 94. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" T. Cradick; dear mother of Kathleen (late Randy) Moe, Tom (Peggy) Cradick, Michael Cradick and Ellen (Michael) Oleshchuk; doting grandmother of Carolyn and Christopher (Beth) Moe, Ben and Patrick Cradick, Abigail (Tim) Hadsall, Andrew (Savannah) Oleshchuk and Jacob Oleshchuk; proud great-grandmother of Nora Hadsall; daughter of the late William and Louise Willmering (nee Heun); dear sister to Rita Hesser and the late Bernard Willmering, Francis Willmering, William Willmering, Marie Schneider, Joseph Willmering, Louise Lanser, Agnes Buseman, Dorothy Albers, George Willmering, Arthur Willmering, Loretta Busteed and Irene Abfall all of whom preceded her in death. Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. LaVerne attended and was married from St. Francis de Sales parish and resided in Webster Groves where she attended Annunciation parish and raised her 4 children with her husband of 45 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday March 8. 10:30 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Rd., 63119, for an 11 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED - THANK YOU.