Haertling, LaWanda J.

(nee Mueller), asleep in Jesus, Fri., Sept. 17, 2021. Beloved wife of Lloyd for 66 years; dear mother of Kenda (Larry) Pavel and Lori (Pete) Sides; loving grandmother of Nathan and Benjamin Taylor; dear grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Service: Mem. Visit. at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, Thurs., Sept. 23, 10:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Mems. to Seasons Hospice, appreciated. A Kutis So. Co. Service.