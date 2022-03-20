Doerr, Lawrence William, DDS

a kind and dedicated man, was called unexpectedly to his eternal life on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Dr. Larry Doerr was a Kirkwood dentist for nearly 40 years. Larry led with positivity, hard work, and by putting others first. He was born in St. Louis in 1955 to Louis John Doerr and Rosemary Kisling Doerr.

Beloved husband of 40 wonderful years to Anne Doerr (nee Lueckenhoff); loving father of Emily (Andrew) Friedrichs and Bridget (Denis) Openlander;

cherished grandfather of George Alexander Openlander and William John Friedrichs; dear son of the late Lou and Rosemary Doerr (nee Kisling); loving brother of John Doerr (Ann), Susan Mathieu (Allen), Sally Doyle (Jerry) and the late Dr. Thomas Doerr (Kathy); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Larry graduated from Chaminade College Prep in 1973, Washington University in 1977, and University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1981. After recently retiring from private practice, Larry enjoyed advising students at A. T. Still Missouri School of Dentistry.

Always an athlete, Larry competed in marathons and triathlons earlier in life, and settled into a routine of biking on Grants Trail, working out, and swimming anywhere he found water. Strong faith was fundamental to Larry's life. He and his wife have been active members of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Parish for nearly 40 years.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Heart Association or Catholic Charities. www.boppchapel.com