Lawrence William Doerr DDS
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
Doerr, Lawrence William, DDS

a kind and dedicated man, was called unexpectedly to his eternal life on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Dr. Larry Doerr was a Kirkwood dentist for nearly 40 years. Larry led with positivity, hard work, and by putting others first. He was born in St. Louis in 1955 to Louis John Doerr and Rosemary Kisling Doerr.

Beloved husband of 40 wonderful years to Anne Doerr (nee Lueckenhoff); loving father of Emily (Andrew) Friedrichs and Bridget (Denis) Openlander;

cherished grandfather of George Alexander Openlander and William John Friedrichs; dear son of the late Lou and Rosemary Doerr (nee Kisling); loving brother of John Doerr (Ann), Susan Mathieu (Allen), Sally Doyle (Jerry) and the late Dr. Thomas Doerr (Kathy); dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Larry graduated from Chaminade College Prep in 1973, Washington University in 1977, and University of Missouri at Kansas City School of Dentistry in 1981. After recently retiring from private practice, Larry enjoyed advising students at A. T. Still Missouri School of Dentistry.

Always an athlete, Larry competed in marathons and triathlons earlier in life, and settled into a routine of biking on Grants Trail, working out, and swimming anywhere he found water. Strong faith was fundamental to Larry's life. He and his wife have been active members of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Parish for nearly 40 years.

Services: Visitation will be held Friday, March 25, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the American Heart Association or Catholic Charities. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO
Mar
26
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
1969 Dougherty Ferry Road, Kirkwood, MO
Mar
26
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Bellerive Gardens Cemetery
740 North Mason Road, St., MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
March 22, 2022
Larry was my dentist, and there are not enough adjectives to describe his talent and caring. Every visit was a conversation about the girls, he was so proud of you You could tell by listening he adored his family, may God bless all of you, giving you strength. Pat Plummer
Pat Plummer
March 22, 2022
Larry was my classmate at OLP for 8 years and we shared a lot of time together as school pals. Great memories! As time passes we all become more reflective on those in life who inspired us. Larry was one of those guys.
Gregory Hoy
School
March 21, 2022
My sincere sympathy to the entire Doerr family. I grew up as a patient of his and later he kindly took care of me coming in on a Saturday afternoon to give me relief. Prayers for his eternal peace.
Grace Mary Barkofske
March 21, 2022
Dear Anne and family, I am shocked and disappointed to learn of Larry's death, but smile when I think of him: riding our bikes together; dodging traffic to help children on Old Newsboys Day and Knights of Columbus Tootsie Rolls; ushering together at SGM; being my caring and efficient dentist; always asking how and my family are doing; playing Sunday softball at SGM; wearing that Larry smile. Anne, I pray that you and the girls have Jesus' peace. Larry, requiescat in pace.
Dennis Buchheit
Friend
March 21, 2022
Dr Doerr was a fantastic dentist. He was even a better person. He was polite, gentle, and empathetic. God doesn´t make too many like him. May his soul Rest In Peace!
Raj and Lekha kanungo
March 20, 2022
Anne, my deepest condolences to you and your family for your loss. I fondly remember our SGM times together. Larry was certainly one of the good guys! My prayers are will you and the entire family.
Tad Fry
Friend
March 20, 2022
To the Larry Doerr family, I was so very sorry to hear that Dr. Doerr had died. He was my dentist for more than 10 years and he was such a very good dentist. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Catherine Mack
March 20, 2022
We were patients of Dr. Doerr for many years. In addition to being a great dentist, he was very personable, patient and kind. Jean Ann and Dr. D were both Cardinal fans and it was fun to get his take on the latest games and players! Hearing about his daughters' weddings was nice and made him happy! We were shocked to read of his untimely death and very saddened. He had many accomplishments and a family that loved him. Please accept our deepest sympathy and love. Bud & Jean Ann Funk Oakland, MO
Bud & Jean Ann Funk
March 20, 2022
My sincere sympathy to the Doerr family. I swam with Larry at Chaminade, that made us "brothers for life". We became close friends over the last few years. Larry was always smart, kind, athletic, giving, and loved his family above all. I´ll miss his friendship. You are in our prayers.
Dan Sindelar
Friend
March 19, 2022
I am sorry to learn of Larry's passing. We swam together in college and worked out later in life at The Lodge. What a competitor he was. May he Rest In Peace. My prayers are with the family.
Bill Gwinn
March 19, 2022
My condolences to the Doerr family. Our family knew the Doerr family from Chaminade Park and Our Lady of the Pillar. Larry was in my class. I used to always say "Larry was so smart!" I heard great things about him as a dentist. Prayers for Larry and the family.
Beth Hughes Wendling
School
March 19, 2022
Tom & Mary Vatterott Hastings
March 17, 2022
Our sincere condolences to Anne and the entire Doerr family. I kept up with Larry from my brother Frank. They competed with each other as triathletes and were good friends. Frank said Larry was quite an athlete. I said that I noticed he had large hands when he was my dentist and Frank said that good swimmers have large hands, and so do good dentists. Hello to John who was one of my classmates at Chaminade. Nice family, from Joe and Mary Curotto
Joe and Mary Curotto
March 17, 2022
Sorry to hear of Larry passing. You and the family will be in my prayers.
Bob Hughes
Family
March 17, 2022
John, I´m very sorry to learn of your brother Larry´s passing. My best wishes and prayers are with your family. May he Rest In Peace.
Steve Cortopassi
March 17, 2022
So Sorry to hear about Larry's passing. he was our dentist and our neighbor. Would always see him walking down our street around lunch time.As a dentist you could not of asked for a more caring and qualified professional. I have gotten two cavities since Larry retired. I wish Larry had more time to enjoy his retirement.
BobMeihaus
Other
March 17, 2022
My sincere condolences to the entire Doerr family. Larry was a good friend and a great dentist for all my family. Any visit to his office included the latest Chaminade news and an update on his brother John who was one of my classmates at Chaminade. May Larry Rest in Peace! Chris & Patsy Bartels St. Louis, MO
Chris & Patsy Bartels
March 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Dr Doerr was not only the best dentist but also the most caring & giving. Dr Doerr came to his office even on Christmas Eve to make sure his patients were cared for.
Rios Family
Other
March 16, 2022
I was so sorry to hear about Larry´s passing. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Tom Clemens
Friend
March 16, 2022
