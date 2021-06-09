Gross, Lawrence Raymond

crossed over on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:44 p.m., at home surrounded by his wife, Anna Gross, his daughters Rebecca Highland and her husband Tom, Amy Greenwood and Ali Hamrah, granddaughter Ashley Minor, grandson Austin Kolb, sister-in-law Regina Johnson, and nieces Rachael Kuper and Anna

Thompson.

Larry was born December 8, 1938 in Chicago to the late Ed and Betty Gross. He attended college at Baylor University, where he was in the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity and later graduated in 1961 with his bachelor degree in Business Administration and a beautiful girlfriend, Anna Carol Lyons from Phoenix, AZ whom he later married January 26, 1962. Larry and Anna were married in Phoenix and moved to Kansas City for his job with National Cash Register followed by a job with Pfizer. After his honorable discharge from the Army Reserves in 1966 Larry and Anna moved to St. Louis for an opportunity with Richards Manufacturing, which later became Smith and Nephew Orthopedics. He worked hard and was a successful businessman for over 32 years as an orthopedic distributor. Larry was a member of OREF (Orthopedic Research and Education Foundation) and received an award of Order Of Merit Cum Laude for Distinguished Philanthropy for Advancement of Orthopedic Surgery. When his parents were retiring from the business they built in 1959, Candlelight Lodge, Larry and his younger brother bought it from them in 1983 and then sold it in 2001. However, his love for his family and friends outweighed the successes he achieved on paper.

Larry was a generous soul to everyone. His legacy will be followed out in the lives he touched along his time here on earth. Whether you saw him on the golf course, at the bank or the grocery store, he would inevitably stop to chat and ask you about your life. His kindness and humor were staples for his everyday life and his generosity extended far beyond pleasantries. Larry was an avid supporter of Coyote Hill, Christian Fellowship School, Boy Scouts, Vitae, Rainbow House, Sinclair School of Nursing, The Crossing, Primrose Hill and many others.

He is survived by Anna, his wife of almost 60 years; daughters Rebecca Highland (Tom) and Amy Greenwood; grandchildren Ashley Minor (Scott), Austin Kolb (Lauren), Alex White (Chris), Tyler Kolb, Chandler Greenwood, Cooper Greenwood; great- grandchildren Hendrix Kolb, Eilee Kolb and August Minor.

Larry was preceded in death by his oldest son, Jamie Gross, 2 brothers, Randy and David and his sister, Gwennie.

Services: Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11 at The Crossing Church, 3615 Southland Dr., Columbia, MO 65201 followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m. conducted by Shay Roush. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the following non-profits: Larry Gross Lewy Body Dementia Awareness Foundation, 1101 Canterbury Dr., Columbia, MO, 65203, Coyote Hill and/or VITAE. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.