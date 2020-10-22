Treinen, Lawrence J. "Larry"

Born August 25, 1925 and died October 17, 2020 in St. Louis. Larry's parents were Lawrence Treinen Sr. and Pauline Treinen (nee Pohrer). Larry graduated from Cleveland High School in 1943. Larry joined the Marine Corps on November 10, 1943. His regiment saw action in the invasion of Saipan and later Okinawa. They were then deployed to North China for the surrender and repatriation of Japanese Troops. After the war, Larry graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia with an English degree. He used his journalism abilities as a news writer for KMOX for 13 years. He then completed 20 years of service at the St. Louis Police Headquarters as administrative assistant to Chiefs Eugene Camp and John Berner, thus he was the third generation of law enforcement. His grandfather Michael was a scout for Sherman in the Civil War. After the war Michael was a night watchman who was fatally shot during a burglary in the East Side. His father, Lawrence Sr. was a St. Louis policeman, who was critically wounded in a robbery in downtown St. Louis. After that he became known as "Larry the Cop" who patrolled the Tower Grove Park area. Larry's sisters were Veronica Vawter and Vivian Schoeck. He loved and was loved by them and their 10 children, and many other relatives. With his kind and caring nature he had many friends he kept over the years; coworkers, former Marines, wonderful neighbors and people from his favorite place over the years - the tennis court.

Services: Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5020 Rhodes Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109 on Friday, November 27 at 10 a.m. Roadside service and military honors ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125, on Friday, November 27, at 11:30 a.m. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL