Sartori, Lawrence John "Lefty"

born on Sunday, October 9, 1938 and passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Joan Sartori of 49 years; loving father of Angela Litton, Theresa Sartori, Lorenz (Dinah) Sartori & Jason (Melanie) Sartori; dear brother of Mitzi Mallette; cherished grandfather of 7, and great grandfather of 3; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Lawrence was born and raised in St. Louis. He spent most of his working career as a laborer. Most of his working career was spent with Benjamin Moore Paint Company. Lawrence enjoyed Cardinal baseball and in his younger years he enjoyed a good game of horseshoes, drawing, fishing and working on his lawn.

Services: Visitation from 12:30pm until time of Memorial Service at 1:00pm on Saturday, December 5, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Lawrence J. Sartori. www.boppchapel.com