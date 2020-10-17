Bratcher, Lawrence Norman

1934 - 2020, 86, of Carthage, IL, formerly of O'Fallon, MO, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home. He married Faye Luh on August 3, 1956. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2016.

Larry was a retired veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by one son, Michael Bratcher of Bella Vista, AR one daughter, Dawn Farris of Hamilton, IL, four grandchildren, Damon Bratcher of Japan, Paul Bratcher of Wisconsin, Connor Farris of Russia and Trevor Farris of Washington state, eight great-grandchildren and one sister, Joan Small of St. Louis, MO.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Bratcher and Joe Bratcher and one sister, Jackie Murphy.

Services: A graveside service with military rites will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com