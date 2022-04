Jackie their are no words that can say enough for how I feel for you and your family. I know your faith is so very strong and that I know is what will get you through. He is with his brother and Frank now and what better place than in the arms of Jesus. I know how much you love music if you get a chance their is a song that I feel is comforting which I love. Scars in Heaven by Casting Crowns. Continued prayers for you Jackie and your family. God Bless, Carol

Carol Murray Friend January 9, 2022