Lee L. Basso
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Basso, Lee L.

Age 98, loved life and especially, his family. He was predeceased by his lovely wife Betty (nee Hamma) in 2017. They were married over 70 years. He is survived by his two sons, Dennis and Michael. Lee served his country in WWII as a Lieutenant in the Navy. He received an MBA from the University of Southern California. He worked for McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) for 28 years, retiring as Director of Auditing in 1980; then he formed his own consulting company for 14 years as a defense contract consultant.

Lee coached amateur basketball for 5 years and managed amateur baseball for 30 years, 15 years in the Khoury League and 15 years in the St. Louis County American Legion County League. He was elected to the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995. Subsequently, he served on the Board of Directors for 15 years.

Lee was a member of American Legion Post 161 (William Owen McGuire) for over 47 years.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Thursday, March 25 from 4-8 p.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, Lee requests that a donation be made to Friendship Village - Chesterfield Chaplain Fund for the chapel.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Coached against Mr. Basso during the 1980's in the 10th District American Legion league. A true gentleman. RIP Coach Bob Bunton
Bob Bunton
March 25, 2021
Lee Basso was an interesting man. Was a mentor to many at McDonnell Douglas and I was happy to be part of Lee's group for monthly retirement breakfast. I can still hear his comments about the St. Louis
Cardinals and horseshoes at Friendship Village. God Bless you Lee, a good man.
Don Dupske
Donald Dupske
Friend
March 24, 2021
Like Rudy, I too knew Lee back in the 60's and 70's when I was in the aerospace parts business with McDonnell Douglas and United Engineering . Great guy; I remember him well. I was happy to discover that I still have one of Lee's autographed book s called Cost Handbook for the Small Manufacturer which he gave me back in July of 1967 . Great guy and I am happy he had such A GREAT LIFE.
john andrzejewski
Acquaintance
March 23, 2021
Lee Basso, what a man! Our paths crossed while working at McDonnell Douglas Corporation. Lee was always positive and enthusiastic in his relations with fellow teammates. A great example to all who knew him. Rest in peace Lee. Rudy and Maureen Bini
Rudy Bini
March 23, 2021
