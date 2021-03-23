Basso, Lee L.

Age 98, loved life and especially, his family. He was predeceased by his lovely wife Betty (nee Hamma) in 2017. They were married over 70 years. He is survived by his two sons, Dennis and Michael. Lee served his country in WWII as a Lieutenant in the Navy. He received an MBA from the University of Southern California. He worked for McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) for 28 years, retiring as Director of Auditing in 1980; then he formed his own consulting company for 14 years as a defense contract consultant.

Lee coached amateur basketball for 5 years and managed amateur baseball for 30 years, 15 years in the Khoury League and 15 years in the St. Louis County American Legion County League. He was elected to the Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995. Subsequently, he served on the Board of Directors for 15 years.

Lee was a member of American Legion Post 161 (William Owen McGuire) for over 47 years.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 on Thursday, March 25 from 4-8 p.m. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, Lee requests that a donation be made to Friendship Village - Chesterfield Chaplain Fund for the chapel.

