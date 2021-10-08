Stowe, Leland "Poge"

passed peacefully Tues., Oct. 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean M. Stowe (nee Wiese); dear father of Paula Lamb, Laurie (Scott) Spellious, Doug and bonus sons Greg and Eric Hildebrand; dear brother of Roxanne Martin, Jan (Don) Johnson and Elaine Case; preceded in death by parents, Elvin and Anna Mae Stowe, sister Linda Doyle and brothers, Carl and Bill Stowe; dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great-uncle,

cousin, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Only love and prayers requested although donations may be made to Poge's favorite charity, Samaritan's purse. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.