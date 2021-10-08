Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leland "Poge" Stowe
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Stowe, Leland "Poge"

passed peacefully Tues., Oct. 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Jean M. Stowe (nee Wiese); dear father of Paula Lamb, Laurie (Scott) Spellious, Doug and bonus sons Greg and Eric Hildebrand; dear brother of Roxanne Martin, Jan (Don) Johnson and Elaine Case; preceded in death by parents, Elvin and Anna Mae Stowe, sister Linda Doyle and brothers, Carl and Bill Stowe; dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great-uncle,

cousin, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Only love and prayers requested although donations may be made to Poge's favorite charity, Samaritan's purse. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.