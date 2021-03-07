Fehl, Lennes Dale 'Lenny'

73, of St. Peters, MO, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Fri, 12/11/2020, at Delmar Gardens on the Green, Chesterfield, MO. Beloved husband of 47 years to Kathleen Fehl 'Kathy' (nee Sutterer); devoted father of Michael Fehl (Kathy Reestman); & Matthew Fehl (Kelly Grubbs); treasured grandfather of Tyler & Elijah 'Eli' Fehl; dear brother/bro-in-law of Floyd (decd 6/2/10) & Beverly Fehl, Shirley Fehl, Mary Lee (decd 1/23/21) & Douglas McDuff Sr., Linda & Bob Wiley, Mary & Bob Roeper, Margie & Mike Markway; uncle of Brenda, Tanya (decd), Doug Jr., Heather, Gena, Chrystal, Cari, Monica, Bobi & Marc. Lennes was predeceased by his parents Raymond & Irma (nee Huster) Fehl and fth/mth-in-law Wallace 'Red' & Bertha Sutterer. He was a '65 graduate of Francis Howell H/S; served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart medal. He was journeyman union drywall taper for Paperhangers Local 2341 and previously worked for Drywall Engineers, Wies Drywall and Drywall Systems. Lennes' favorite place to be was at his cabin in Bowling Green, MO hunting, fishing or sitting around the campfire reminiscing about the 'Good Old Days' - he was quite the storyteller and loved a good joke though it might end with a different ending by the time Lenny was finished! His favorite car was the red '65 GTO. He grew up in Cottleville, loved to dance, was a regular at Clara's, The Blue Diamond and St. Charles Bowling Alley and of course, he could be found with a beer in his hand, always looked forward to Super Bowl Sunday at Kolb's garage. Lenny had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up any room. His boys and grandsons were his pride and joy - he loved their soccer, baseball, basketball, wrestling, and football games. Lenny, you always were my Knight in Shining Armor - Thanks for the Memories! PS I know you are going to miss the whites of my eyes!!

Services: A memorial church service and Celebration of Lenny's Life will be held in late spring, early summer. Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services 2115 Parkway Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376 636-498-5300 https://www.alternativefuneralcremation.com