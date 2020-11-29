Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leo Henry Stalzer

Stalzer, Leo Henry

Leo Henry Stalzer of St. Louis, Missouri (formerly of Chicago), on Tuesday 11/24, age 86, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection. Beloved husband of 65 years to Marilyn (nee Hirschfelder); loving father of Patricia Jean (James) Tornatore, Robert Paul (Sepideh), Maryellen Kliethermes, Sharon Lee, and the late David Leo; treasured grandfather of Gina (Nik) Brym and Angela Tornatore, David, Michelle, and Daniel Stalzer, Amanda and Matthew Kliethermes; cherished great-grandfather of Norah and Sawyer Brym and Abigail and Lucille Miller; dear brother of Barbara (Don) Edborg and the late Terese (James) Minogue, James (Marian), and Richard. Retired sheet metal worker, engineer, entrepreneur, and multi-patent inventor. Avid fisherman and boat builder, golfer, and model railroader. Funeral arrangements private. Committal of ashes in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Worth, Illinois. Donations in Leo's honor may be made to Operation Food Search at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/

weblink/weblink.aspx?name=ofsearch&id=98


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Uncle Leo was wonderful. He and sibs families were at all Baptisms, communions, confirmations, picnics, weddings, etc with jokes and fun. Fond memories. RIP
Marilyn S. Stalzer
Family
November 28, 2020