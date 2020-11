Hesselberg, Leo

age 92, passed away on November 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marian, of more than 60 years and his brother, Ben (Billie) Hesselberg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Thelma, and his nephew, Scott Hesselberg. Private burial at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery.