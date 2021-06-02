Forsting, SLMPD (Retired), Sgt. Leonard G.

Wednesday May 26, 2021.

Beloved husband for 60 years of Katherine Forsting (nee Sotir); loving father of Diana (Craig) Herron and Debra (Jack, Jr.) Choler; dear grandfather of Katherine Herron, Jack III and Rachel Choler; dear brother of the late Elsa Doak; dear uncle of John (Diane) Hurst, Kathy (Mike) Gibler, Karen (Dan) Martin, August (Jan) Hurst, Steve (Lisa) Sotir, Susan (Dennis) DiPietre and the late Karol Heckenkamp.

Sgt. Forsting retired in 1991 after 36 years of service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where he was a Detective Sergeant and Commander of the Major Case Squad.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave. 63108) appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.