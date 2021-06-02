Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sgt. Leonard G. Forsting SLMPD
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Forsting, SLMPD (Retired), Sgt. Leonard G.

Wednesday May 26, 2021.

Beloved husband for 60 years of Katherine Forsting (nee Sotir); loving father of Diana (Craig) Herron and Debra (Jack, Jr.) Choler; dear grandfather of Katherine Herron, Jack III and Rachel Choler; dear brother of the late Elsa Doak; dear uncle of John (Diane) Hurst, Kathy (Mike) Gibler, Karen (Dan) Martin, August (Jan) Hurst, Steve (Lisa) Sotir, Susan (Dennis) DiPietre and the late Karol Heckenkamp.

Sgt. Forsting retired in 1991 after 36 years of service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, where he was a Detective Sergeant and Commander of the Major Case Squad.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Ave. 63108) appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
He was one of the nicest clients I every served. I will never forget his deep voice. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Kevin E. Groth DMD
Other
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results