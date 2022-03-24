Menu
Leonard Lewis Garavaglia
Christian Brothers College High School
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
Visitation
Mar, 25 2022
9:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Garavaglia, Leonard Lewis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, March 20, 2022 at age 96 after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Josephine Garavaglia; dear brother of the late John (the late Martha) Garavaglia Jr.; dear uncle of John (Brenda) Garavaglia III and Jane Ann (Ken) Grams; dear great-uncle of 7 nephews and 2 nieces; dear great-great-uncle to many.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Leonard graduated from CBC High School, then served in the U.S. Navy (1944-1946). After receiving a Bachelor's Degree from St. Louis University he enjoyed a long career at Swift & Co. for 36 years.

An avid reader of medical books, he also enjoyed doing handy-work around his home, taking long afternoon drives and a cold Budweiser. He will be missed by all who know and loved him.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave. 63110) Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery (luncheon to follow at Favazza's Restaurant.) Memorials to St. Ambrose parish appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2022.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
My sympathy to entire Garavaglia family. Lenny was always friendly to me and happy. Nice man. R.I.P. Lenny
Janet K. Meyer
March 24, 2022
