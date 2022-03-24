Garavaglia, Leonard Lewis

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, March 20, 2022 at age 96 after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late John Sr. and Josephine Garavaglia; dear brother of the late John (the late Martha) Garavaglia Jr.; dear uncle of John (Brenda) Garavaglia III and Jane Ann (Ken) Grams; dear great-uncle of 7 nephews and 2 nieces; dear great-great-uncle to many.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Leonard graduated from CBC High School, then served in the U.S. Navy (1944-1946). After receiving a Bachelor's Degree from St. Louis University he enjoyed a long career at Swift & Co. for 36 years.

An avid reader of medical books, he also enjoyed doing handy-work around his home, taking long afternoon drives and a cold Budweiser. He will be missed by all who know and loved him.

Services: Visitation at St. Ambrose Catholic Church (5130 Wilson Ave. 63110) Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery (luncheon to follow at Favazza's Restaurant.) Memorials to St. Ambrose parish appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.