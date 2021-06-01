Herzog, Leonard M.

Leonard was born the seventh of eight children to John and Lydia (nee Toedte) Herzog on December 6, 1925, near Nashville, Illinois, and at the age of 95 went home to be with Jesus and his late wife Bernadine on May 29, 2021. Leonard is survived by his daughter Debbie (Mark) Rethemeyer, nieces, and nephews.

When he was 3 years old his family moved from Nashville, Illinois to Centralia, Illinois and lived on the family farm. Leonard graduated from Centralia High School in 1943 and continued to work the farm until 1948 when his father decided to retire, and Leonard was to take over the farm. But, at the last minute, he decided to leave the farm and move to St. Louis.

He met his future wife and the love of his life while attending Sunday service at Lemay Baptist Church just 2 weeks after he moved to St. Louis. They dated for 2 1/2 years before he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Following Basic Training he was deployed to Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland for Ordnance Training. After completing Ordnance training he was asked to stay at Aberdeen and teach the course; and that is when he asked Bernadine to move there and marry him. They married at the base chapel on January 20, 1951, and for the next 2 years they spent some of the happiest days of their lives. Leonard always said it was nothing short of an Act of God because he and Bernadine spent every day together while he was in the Army. In 1952 he was honorably discharged from the Army and they moved back to St. Louis where their only child Debbie was born in 1956. He worked at General Motors for 31 years before retiring at the age of 54.

Leonard was a wonderful and honorable man of strong Christian faith, and a longtime member of Bayless Baptist Church and Heartland Baptist Church. His love for the Lord always came first, followed closely by his undying love for his late wife Bernadine, daughter Debbie, and son-in-law Mark. He was known as a great storyteller and his great love of gardening, often supplying the neighborhood with fresh fruits and vegetables. He will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him.

Services: Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63123. (314) 842-4458. Visitation: June 3rd, 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral Service: June 4th, 10:00. Gravesite Service: Immediately following the Funeral Service at Sunset Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to The Baptist Home Ironton, 101 Riggs Scott Lane, Ironton, MO 63650. The family is requesting masks be worn and social distancing practiced.