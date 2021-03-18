Kinealy, Leonard Joseph

86, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Survived by siblings David and Maryann; son Paul (Heather) and daughter Patty; grandchildren Imani, Declan and Nola; dear brother, uncle, cousin, volunteer and friend.

He earned a degree in electrical engineering from SLU while working full time to support his family after the death of his father. After serving in the Army during the Korean War he worked for the Dept. of Defense. After retirement he remained active volunteering for ten years at Our Lady's Inn's resale shop, Twice Blessed, working forty hours a week. Leonard was specially devoted to Our Lady. Masses requested.

Services: Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 3:00-7:00pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.). Leonard proudly donated his body to St. Louis University.