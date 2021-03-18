Menu
Leonard Joseph Kinealy
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Kinealy, Leonard Joseph

86, died Friday, February 26, 2021. Survived by siblings David and Maryann; son Paul (Heather) and daughter Patty; grandchildren Imani, Declan and Nola; dear brother, uncle, cousin, volunteer and friend.

He earned a degree in electrical engineering from SLU while working full time to support his family after the death of his father. After serving in the Army during the Korean War he worked for the Dept. of Defense. After retirement he remained active volunteering for ten years at Our Lady's Inn's resale shop, Twice Blessed, working forty hours a week. Leonard was specially devoted to Our Lady. Masses requested.

Services: Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 3:00-7:00pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave.). Leonard proudly donated his body to St. Louis University.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Len was one of my favorite people. He was truly exceptional in his journey through life. I view him as a saint by now!
Joe Georgevitch
Friend
March 12, 2022
I remember Len getting box tops for the school children at our Lady of Sorrows at Wilmore Park Dumpster. A no finer man could you find than Len.
joe Georgevitch
March 22, 2021
Patty, I worked for your dad for several years and found him to be a fair and kind man. He is the best I ever worked for and he was missed after he retired. Leonard would bring Imani in to visit now and then and he was very proud of her. I am so sorry for your loss and for not knowing in time to attend his service.
Kim Cleary
March 22, 2021
