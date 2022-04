Denzon F.S.M., Sister Leonor R.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ Resurrection on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Dear sister of Victoria Allenegui of Glendale, CA. and Marylou Battad of the Philippines. Our dear relative, friend, and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: Visitation at the Sarah Community Marian Chapel (12284 DePaul Dr. Bridgeton, MO 63044) on Monday April 4, from 12:30PM until Mass of Christian burial at 1:00 PM. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery will be private. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.