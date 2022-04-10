Menu
Leora M. Gebhardt
Gebhardt, Leora M.

(nee Brewer), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Gebhardt. Dear mother of Craig (Kathleen) Gebhardt. Dear grandmother of Cory and Andrew Gebhardt. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
13
Funeral
12:45p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Apr
13
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
Ballwin, MO
