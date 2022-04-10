Gebhardt, Leora M.

(nee Brewer), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Gebhardt. Dear mother of Craig (Kathleen) Gebhardt. Dear grandmother of Cory and Andrew Gebhardt. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend

Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, 12:45 p.m. to Holy Infant Catholic Church, Ballwin for 1:00 p.m. Mass. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Association of Greater St. Louis. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.