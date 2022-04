Burcke, LeRoi Charles

LeRoi Charles Burcke, 81, of Kirkwood, MO, passed away on June 5, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Christine, his wife Barbara and his sister, Delphine. He is survived by his children James and Michelle. LeRoi is also survived by his sister Nancy; grandchildren, Catherine, Andrew and Daniel and great-grandchildren, Roslyn and Esmeralda.

Services: Memorial Mass to be Announced.