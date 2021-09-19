Menu
Leroy Mark "Lee" Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Allen, LeRoy 'Lee' Mark

74, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Roy and Louise Allen; loving brother of the late JoAnn Dittmaier; cherished husband of Julia Allen of 24 years; dearest father of Laura (Gregory) Rocklage, Diana (Walter) Floretta, Jeff Allen and Brian (Lindsay) Esselman; devoted and proud grandpa of Andy, Jake, Anna and Kyle; our dear brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend.

Lee's thoughtfulness, sense of humor, and never-ending support will be missed. Lee was a proud member of the Sheetmetal Workers Union for 56 years. Services: A private ceremony will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joe and Marie Laski
September 20, 2021
