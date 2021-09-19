Allen, LeRoy 'Lee' Mark

74, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Roy and Louise Allen; loving brother of the late JoAnn Dittmaier; cherished husband of Julia Allen of 24 years; dearest father of Laura (Gregory) Rocklage, Diana (Walter) Floretta, Jeff Allen and Brian (Lindsay) Esselman; devoted and proud grandpa of Andy, Jake, Anna and Kyle; our dear brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend.

Lee's thoughtfulness, sense of humor, and never-ending support will be missed. Lee was a proud member of the Sheetmetal Workers Union for 56 years. Services: A private ceremony will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or the Foundation Fighting Blindness.