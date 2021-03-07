Menu
Leroy Dell Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Dell, Leroy Sr.

Entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary M. Dell (nee Walls) for over 61 years; loving father Donna Dell, Danny (Tina) Dell and Leroy (Vicki) Dell Jr.; cherished grandpa of Nicole (Todd) Ochs, Amanda (Ryan) Wichern, Christopher Dell, Brittnee Dell, Noah (Zoe) Weidler, Michael Weidler, Josie Weidler, Danny Dell Jr. and the late Mireya Dell and great-grandpa of 9; son of the late Ed and Ruzia Dell; brother of Florabell Earnheart and Geraldine Dell and was preceded in death by 13 siblings; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. Interment New St. John's UCC Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
