Dell, Leroy Sr.

Entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Mary M. Dell (nee Walls) for over 61 years; loving father Donna Dell, Danny (Tina) Dell and Leroy (Vicki) Dell Jr.; cherished grandpa of Nicole (Todd) Ochs, Amanda (Ryan) Wichern, Christopher Dell, Brittnee Dell, Noah (Zoe) Weidler, Michael Weidler, Josie Weidler, Danny Dell Jr. and the late Mireya Dell and great-grandpa of 9; son of the late Ed and Ruzia Dell; brother of Florabell Earnheart and Geraldine Dell and was preceded in death by 13 siblings; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saturday, March 13, 11:00 a.m. Interment New St. John's UCC Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.