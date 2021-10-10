Menu
LeRoy "Roy" Ebers
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021

Ebers, LeRoy "Roy"

85, passed away peacefully from a lung infection on September 28, 2021 with his devoted partner, Beverly Deskins, by his side. Born in 1936 in Frankford, MO, Roy grew up on a small farm with his brother, Harvard Ebers and sister, Pat Ebers Gaines. He was a tall, outgoing kid who loved baseball and basketball.

After attending the University of Missouri-Columbia, he moved to St. Louis and began a long career as a civil engineer in the construction industry. He loved to drive around town and proudly show you the buildings he helped create over the years.

Roy was an avid golfer, passionate sailor and dedicated family man. His big heart and big personality will be missed by everyone, including the large community of friends he made in his retirement years in Punta Gorda, FL.

In addition to Beverly Deskins, Roy is survived by his daughter, Christine Ebers Kroupa, son, Anthony Ebers, and his beloved grandchildren, Daniel, Eric, Andrew and Nicholas. Roy also loved his extended Iowa family, including Matthew Crane, Rachel Deskins, and her daughters Grace, Mary and Lilly.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospitals.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Roy many times at one or more of the Auto Plants- We always had a great working relationship, fine man!
Al Niewoehner-retired-Sachs Elect.
October 12, 2021
My sympathy to the family of Roy. Worked with him for many years at Montgomery .....many, many good memories.
Sarah Hiers
October 11, 2021
