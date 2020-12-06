Trampe, Leslie O.

Asleep in Jesus. Fri., Nov. 27, 2020, age 91. Beloved Husband of the late Irene Trampe nee Rennekamp; dear father of Jana (Steve) Zigrye, Kathy (Dave) Endorf, and Alan (Jackie) Trampe; cherished grandfather of Paul (Katie), Tim, Scott, Sarah and Lydia, Great-grandfather of Collins, Landry, Andrew, and Zoey.

Services: Private Services and burial. Inter New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Living Christ Lutheran Church, 2725 Concord Dr., Florissant, MO 63033. Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary.