Leslie O. Trampe

Trampe, Leslie O.

Asleep in Jesus. Fri., Nov. 27, 2020, age 91. Beloved Husband of the late Irene Trampe nee Rennekamp; dear father of Jana (Steve) Zigrye, Kathy (Dave) Endorf, and Alan (Jackie) Trampe; cherished grandfather of Paul (Katie), Tim, Scott, Sarah and Lydia, Great-grandfather of Collins, Landry, Andrew, and Zoey.

Services: Private Services and burial. Inter New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Living Christ Lutheran Church, 2725 Concord Dr., Florissant, MO 63033. Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
