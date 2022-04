Brugere, Lester Jr.

95, passed away peacefully at his home in O'Fallon Missouri on Sunday, December 12, 2021, with loved ones by his side. He leaves Marie Brugere-Wilson, Eileen Speer, Renee Nath (daughters), and Lester Brugere III (son), nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Les proudly served his country in WWII on the USS Massachusetts.

Services: Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois: Visitation Tuesday, December 28, 6-8 p.m. Interment Wednesday,

12/29/2021, 1:30 p.m., J.B. National Cemetery.