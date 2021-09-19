Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lester P. Crawford Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Crawford, Jr., Lester P.

79, Entered into rest on October 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Lester P. Crawford Sr. & Ruth M. Crawford (nee Attus). Loving brother to Mary Catherine, (the late Gene) Howell, Gregory Crawford, Lisa (Tom) Stifvater, Maria Christina (Bill) Witwicky, Joseph (Rose) Crawford. Loving uncle to Mark (Sandy), David (Cheryl), Stephen (Amy), Catherine (Dean), Linda (Dean), Anne (Ryan), & Paul (Laura). Loving great uncle, generous man & friend to many.

Les was graduated from St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC.. He was employed at Anheuser Busch for 30 years & he was a proud meber of Teamsters Local #6. He was a devout Catholic & a parish member at St. Pius V. Donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

Services: Mem. Visit. Saturday, 95 from 2pm until time of service at 3:30pm. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois). Services conclude at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Pietro's (3801 Watson Rd.) Les proudly donated his body to SLU.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Sep
25
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South City
7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.