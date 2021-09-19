Crawford, Jr., Lester P.

79, Entered into rest on October 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Lester P. Crawford Sr. & Ruth M. Crawford (nee Attus). Loving brother to Mary Catherine, (the late Gene) Howell, Gregory Crawford, Lisa (Tom) Stifvater, Maria Christina (Bill) Witwicky, Joseph (Rose) Crawford. Loving uncle to Mark (Sandy), David (Cheryl), Stephen (Amy), Catherine (Dean), Linda (Dean), Anne (Ryan), & Paul (Laura). Loving great uncle, generous man & friend to many.

Les was graduated from St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC.. He was employed at Anheuser Busch for 30 years & he was a proud meber of Teamsters Local #6. He was a devout Catholic & a parish member at St. Pius V. Donations to the Ronald McDonald House.

Services: Mem. Visit. Saturday, 95 from 2pm until time of service at 3:30pm. Both at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois). Services conclude at the funeral home. Following the funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Pietro's (3801 Watson Rd.) Les proudly donated his body to SLU.