Crawford, Lester P. Jr.

79, Entered into rest on October 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Lester P. Crawford Sr. & Ruth M. Crawford (nee Altus). Loving brother to Mary Catherine, (the late Gene) Howell, Gregory Crawford, Lisa (Tom) Stiefvater, Maria Christina (Bill) Witwicky, Joseph (Rose) Crawford. Loving uncle to Mark (Sandy), David (Cheryl), Stephen (Amy), Catherine (Dean), Linda (Dean), Anne (Ryan), & Paul (Laura). Loving great uncle, generous man & friend to many.

Les graduated from St. John's College High School in Washington, DC. He was employed at Anheuser-Busch for 30 years & he was a proud member of Teamsters Local #6. He was a devout Catholic & a parish member at St. Pius V. Donations to the Ronald McDonald House of STL.

Services: Memorial Visit. on 11/27 from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 12 p.m., both at John L. Ziegenhein and Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois Ave). Les proudly donated body to SLU.