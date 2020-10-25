Menu
Lewis G. Potsos

Potsos, Lewis G.

on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved father of Dean Potsos and Christy (Jeff) Fletcher; loving grandfather of Hailey Fisher, Mark Fisher and Devon Roberts; dear brother of Carol (John) Maniaci and the late Nicholas Potsos; dear uncle of Michael Maniaci, Marisa Erker and Stephanie Michaels; our dear cousin and friend to many

Services: Private services will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Monday, October 26. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
